Naidu bats for complete lockdown for a short period to break chain, vaccine for all

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that expediting the vaccination process is the only mantra to control the spread of Covid, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested that the government implement complete lockdown for a short period to break the Covid chain.

Finding fault with the State Cabinet over taking Covid situation as the 33rd agenda in its meeting held on Tuesday, Naidu sought to know what else is the priority for the state government than people’s lives. “Around Rs 1,600 crore is required for vaccinating 2 crore people between 18 years to 45 years in the state, but the Cabinet approved only Rs 45 crore for the same. This reveals the lack of seriousness of the government towards people’s lives,” he alleged.

“Review by the Cabinet sub-committee is not enough and the Chief Minister should take a comprehensive review and issue necessary directions. Safeguarding the lives of people should be the first priority of the government,’’ he said. Taking a dig at the YSRC government for ordering just 13 lakh doses of vaccines while all other States were procuring larger quantities to secure the safety of their people, Naidu said that Tamil Nadu ordered 1.5 crore doses while Karnataka and Kerala were procuring 1 crore doses of vaccines.