Works at housing colonies to start on June 1 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that house construction works in all the Jagananna Colonies under Pedalandariki Illu, a flagship programme of the YSRC government under Navaratnalu, should be commenced on June 1, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to complete all the arrangements for grounding the works by May 25.

He said that the works should not be stopped because of curfew and activities should be taken up from 6 am to 12 noon. He said water and electricity facilities should be provided in the colonies immediately as they are important to start construction.

Reviewing with the officials on ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said construction of houses during the pandemic will help economy as many people get work and business transactions will continue due to the purchase of steel, cement and other materials and wanted the officials to give priority to the programme.

A model house should be constructed in every layout and a detailed report on it should be generated later, he said and added that the details on expenditure, savings, modifications and other issues can be reviewed based on the reports.

The state needs 7.50 lakh tonnes of steel. He directed the officials to discuss with steel companies in this regard and ensure materials are given to the beneficiaries, who would like to construct houses on their own. He said all the infrastructure facilities should be developed in the layouts apart from constructing houses. CC roads, underground CC drains, water supply, electrification and internet are the main components of infrastructure facilities and all these facilities should be provided. If not provided the said facilities, no one will come forward to occupy the houses, he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said underground cable systems would be used everywhere in future and there won’t be many problems once they are laid and directed the officials to ensure adequate depth and distance among underground cables related to water, electricity and internet.

Observing that the works of CC roads, water supply, electrification, underground internet, Clean AP (CLAP) in Jagananna Colony layouts are under various departments, he directed the officials to hand over all the works to a single agency and prepare a DPR without duplication.

The Chief Minister said the State government would request the Centre to give additional funds for the prestigious housing project. He said painting works should be done on TIDCO houses and they should be provided with all facilities.

The officials said construction of houses in Jagananna layouts will start in June, basement works will be completed by September, construction of walls will be completed by December and houses will be completed by June 2022. They said 81,040 TIDCO houses were almost completed and 75 per cent of the works were completed in 71,448 houses. Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Ch Sriranganatha Raju and officials were present.