Andhra Pradesh opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu calls for virtual protests on Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that it was the bounden duty of the government to come to the rescue of the people at the time of a pandemic like COVID-19, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that it was inhuman on the part of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to say that houses would be built in the time of crisis.

In the name of 'Nadu-Nedu', the ruling party resorted to boundless corruption, he alleged and said that Jagan is ineligible for continuing in the post. Naidu called upon his party cadre and leaders to step up pressure on the YSR Congress government to make it realise the need to buy and give vaccines to all sections of people in order to save their lives.

He appealed to the party activists to take part in virtual demonstrations from their home on Saturday to protest against the utter negligence and indifference of the YSR Congress regime. The agitators should display placards and give a call for 'Give Vaccine - Save Lives' to open the eyes of the heartless rulers, he said.