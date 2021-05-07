STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh power distribution system's reliability indices show good improvement

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the government and power utilities have taken 24x7 uninterrupted power supply as a priority in view of the curfew imposed with drastic rise in COVID.

Published: 07th May 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

power, electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The concerted efforts of the power utilities to ensure 24x7 uninterrupted power supply have significantly improved System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) and System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI), which are key indicators of reliability of distribution system.

While SAIDI improved by 27 per cent in 2020-21 compared to 2019-20, SAIFI saw an improvement by 19 per cent year-on-year, according to the three power distribution companies (Discoms).

SAIDI, measured in units of time, is the average outage duration for each customer served, and SAIFI is the average number of sustained interruptions per consumer during the year measured in units of number of interruptions per costumer.

"The chairpersons and managing directors of the APEPDCL, APSPDCL and APCPDCL S Nagalakshmi, H Haranatha Rao and J Padma Janardhana Reddy explained that SAIDI, which was around eight hours in FY2019-20, has come down to around six hours in FY2020-21 with reduction by 27 per cent. Similarly SAIFI, which was around 12.75 numbers in FY2019-20, has come to 10.29 numbers in FY2020-21 with reduction of around 19 per cent," the energy department said in a statement on Thursday.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the government and power utilities have taken 24x7 uninterrupted power supply as a priority in view of the curfew imposed with drastic rise in COVID-19 cases.

The minister reviewed the power supply status in the context of COVID-19 via teleconference and directed the officials to avoid any interruptions or power outages even to the remotest household in the State. He also added that the utilities must be prepared to face any kind of emergency and restore power immediately in case of interruption.

On the occasion, Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that utilities have laid special focus on towers and lines, poles, precautions at substations, offices, control rooms and critical locations, provisioning spares, preventive maintenance etc. As of now, in case of failure of distribution transformers (DTRs), replacement is being done within 12 hours in urban areas and 24 hours in rural areas, well within norms. 

In the meantime, alternative power supply shall be arranged to the connected consumers without any interruption, the official added. One nodal officer (engineer) and two staff from Discoms were assigned to each of the COVID Centre. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus SAIDI SAIFI AP electricity distribution
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp