Chandrababu Naidu acting irresponsibly: Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu's allegations that the dangerous N440K variant virus had been detected in Kurnool and was spreading fast, I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) clarified that there was no clear diagnosis about the N440K mutant in the State.

He said that no confirmation has been made on the spread of N440K virus and senior scientists have also confirmed that there is no new mutant virus in the country except B.1.617. Naidu, who is supposed to act responsibly, has been acting irresponsibly, panicking the public by sitting in another State.