Environmental norms get priority in Andhra Pradesh Electronics Policy 2021-24

Environment

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Besides aiming to generate large-scale employment opportunities in the thrust areas of mobile phones, consumer electronics, industrial electronics and other such sectors, the Andhra Pradesh Electronics Policy 2021-24, which was approved by the State Cabinet recently, focuses on environmental protection measures.

As electronics manufacturing entails generation of harmful effluents, which can have effects on both people and environment in the surroundings of units, the policy makes it mandatory for manufacturing firms to invest on world-class equipment in order to treat the effluents and other harmful solid waste.

The policy gives priority for creating a robust infrastructure for the electronics manufacturing industry in the form of Electronics Manufacturing Clusters EMCs along with plug and play manufacturing sheds and focuses on fast growing sub-sectors such as mobile phones, consumer electronics, strategic electronics.

An official of the IT department told The New Indian Express said that the policy also ensures proper environmental protection measures.

The official said that the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department will work with the APIIC and AP Environmental Management Corporation to manage, treat and dispose of all harmful effluents. The department will also ensure that the waste treatment is offered as a service at the lowest possible cost in all EMCs.

Stating that the electronics manufacturing sector is poised for rapid growth in AP,   the official said that the state is consistently featuring in the top three destinations in India for mobile manufacturing.

Major global firms have started operations in the state, which has received multiple investment proposals for setting up electronics firms. Moreover, the state’s electronics exports are starting to rise, with the state clocking Rs 70 million exports in 2018-19 alone, the official said. 

World-class equipment to treat effluents

  • The policy makes it mandatory for manufacturing firms to invest on world-class equipment in order to treat the effluents and other harmful solid waste

  • IT, E&C department will work with the APIIC and AP Environmental Management Corporation to manage, treat and dispose all harmful effluents

  • The IT and Electronics and Communications department will also ensure that the waste treatment is offered as a service at the lowest possible cost in all EMCs

