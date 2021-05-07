S.O.P for industries in Andhra Pradesh to run during COVID-induced curfew

Following the State Government imposing curfew (from 12 pm to 6 am) for two weeks from May 5 to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Industries and Commerce department issued guidelines for operating Industries in the State beyond permissible hours with following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)
Special shifts
-
All industries are permitted to operate throughout the day based on the need of the Industry. They should take steps to optimise the number of shifts to contain the COVID
-
The industries which are under construction are permitted to continue their construction in a single shift
-
All national infrastructure/pipeline projects which are under construction stage are allowed to continue their works
-
IIT/ITES Companies and Maintenance and operations of data centres and other critical IT infrastructure needed to support backend operations of medical, financial, transport and other critical services are allowed to function
-
e-commerce supply chain operators are permitted to deliver the essential goods
Special Id cards
All the above mentioned categories of industries/services should submit self-certification indicating the list of employees proposed to work in the industry beyond the permissible hours with Aadhaar/Employee ID Number with photographs and vehicle numbers for their transportation to the General Manager of District Industry Centre, and the local Tahsildar and police
Trucks
-
Containers, trucks carrying goods should be allowed to move freely based on relevant documents to load and unload materials
-
No separate/ fresh permissions will be required from any authority for operating the above activities, but with a self-certification given by the head of the industrial unit to run the unit by complying with all SOPs concerning social distancing and other measures
-
The managements of those industries / organisations should issue special COVID identity cards to their employees as per the list furnished to GM/DIC and the local authorities, which will be valid during the curfew period
-
Based on the ID cards, movement of workers and the vehicles will be allowed beyond permissible hours both inter-state and intra state