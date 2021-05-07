S.O.P for industries in Andhra Pradesh to run during COVID-induced curfew

By Express News Service

Following the State Government imposing curfew (from 12 pm to 6 am) for two weeks from May 5 to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Industries and Commerce department issued guidelines for operating Industries in the State beyond permissible hours with following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Special shifts

All industries are permitted to operate throughout the day based on the need of the Industry. They should take steps to optimise the number of shifts to contain the COVID

The industries which are under construction are permitted to continue their construction in a single shift

All national infrastructure/pipeline projects which are under construction stage are allowed to continue their works

IIT/ITES Companies and Maintenance and operations of data centres and other critical IT infrastructure needed to support backend operations of medical, financial, transport and other critical services are allowed to function

e-commerce supply chain operators are permitted to deliver the essential goods

Special Id cards

All the above mentioned categories of industries/services should submit self-certification indicating the list of employees proposed to work in the industry beyond the permissible hours with Aadhaar/Employee ID Number with photographs and vehicle numbers for their transportation to the General Manager of District Industry Centre, and the local Tahsildar and police

Trucks