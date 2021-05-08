STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Huge crowds at PHCs in Guntur for Covid vaccination

Tension prevailed at Mallikarjunapeta Urban Primary Health Centre in the city on Friday as hundreds of people thronged the vaccination centre for Covid jabs.

Published: 08th May 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Tension prevailed at Mallikarjunapeta Urban Primary Health Centre in the city on Friday as hundreds of people thronged the vaccination centre for Covid jabs.As part of the three-day vaccination drive, officials planned to administer the second dose of vaccine to beneficiaries who received the first dose a few weeks ago. 

No Covid guidelines were followed by the beneficiaries who thronged the Urban Primary Health Centre in their eagerness to get a Covid jab. Unable to control the situation, the UPHC staff informed the matter to police, who rushed to the place and regulated the crowd.

Those who took Covaxin 1st dose in panic as 2nd  dose must in 4-6 weeks

Even though the officials clarified that only the second dose of vaccine will be given, some anxious people waited till the afternoon in a kilometre-long queue with the hope of getting Covid jab. Rambabu who was in the queue, said, “I have been waiting from 7 am. I got the first dose five weeks ago. So I am coming to UPHC for the last two days for the second dose, but stating that the all doses are over, the staff are refusing to give me the jab. But I don’t have any idea when they are giving tokens.”

A similar situation prevailed at the vaccination centre in Narasaraopet. Huge crowd gathered at the UPHC and they started arguing with the staff seeking administration of Covid vaccine. Having learnt about the situation, Sub-Collector Srivas Nupur reached the UPHC and tried to pacify the crowd. When the situation went out of control, the police came and regulated the  surging  crowd with much difficulty.

On the other hand, people who took Covaxin first dose are literally in a panic mode as the second dose has to be taken four to six weeks after the first and Covaxin has become scarce at present. Aparna, a school teacher, said that all the staff in her school aged above 45 years took the first dose of Covaxin at a private hospital at a cost of `250 in the last week of March. “As the deadline for the second dose is nearing, we contacted the hospital management and they said that it would take a week or two to get the vaccine stock. However, we are unsure about what to do right now,” she added.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Chandrasekhar said that they clearly instructed the UPHC staff to inform the people that only the second dose of vaccine will be administered during the drive. “But people thronged the vaccination centres even after the drive is completed for the day and the staff are not being able to handle the large crowds. The virus can spread faster in such heavy crowded places. We are appealing to the people that the vaccine will be administered to everyone above 45 years of age within the stipulated time. So people should be patient till then,” he said.

 Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the entire first two weeks of May, vaccination is being given to those who need to be given the second jab. A total of 35 lakh people have to be given the second dose of vaccine and of the total, 89,000 have to be administered the vaccine by May 23.  A total of 12,93,000 people have to be given the second jab by May 15 and of them 4,63,000 were administered vaccine and another 8,23,000 have to be given jabs. “What we are receiving from the Centre and what we are procuring will be sufficient to administer vaccine to this group. Hence, it is not possible to give the first dose before May 15,” he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPHC Urban Primary Health Centre Covaxin
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp