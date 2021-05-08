STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials plan to export 300 tonnes Chittoor mangos to other countries

The Department of Horticulture and farmers have set a target of exporting 300 tonnes of mangoes to other countries from Chittoor district.

mangoes

Mangoes (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : The Department of Horticulture and farmers have set a target of exporting 300 tonnes of mangoes to other countries from Chittoor district. Farmers have exported around 32 tonnes of mangoes to Germany, Ireland, Netherlands and South Korea from Chittoor district so far this year. Totapuri variety in Chittoor district is very famous and growers are getting good returns for the same. Farmers across the district have cultivated mango in around 1.12 lakh hectares of land and Totapuri variety in 70,000 acres. 

Farmers expect a good yield, 7 to 9 lakh mangoes per one hectare, but changes in climatic conditions may decrease the yield. Farmers export their crop to China, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, Netherlands, Dubai and Switzerland. Around 300-400 tonnes of mangoes will be exported to those countries every year. 

“We are taking measures for the export of mangoes. The main aim of exporting is to provide a good support price to the farmers in the region. The department has set a target of exporting 300 tonnes this year. Despite the partial curfew, there is no need to panic as it will not affect the exports,” said Srinivasulu, Deputy Director, Horticulture. 

Some farmers will sell their produce to traders in other states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Further, traders from northern parts of the country such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat reach the mango mandis in the district and purchase the produce for selling in their regions. 

“Normally, the export of mangoes starts by the end of April and continues till the end of July. Now, traders and owners of the pulp industries are coming forward to purchase Totapuri variety. Majority of the farmers export their produce to other countries after getting a good price,” said NSukumar Reddy, a farmer from Bangarupalyam mandal. The Totapuri variety of mangoes are fetching a good price in Bangarupalyam mango mandi in the district.    Officials said that farmers are getting `60-70 per one kilo if they export their produce to other countries. 

