Take virus control measures in district, JC tells nodal officers

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Joint Collector TS Chetan on Friday addressed all district nodal officers about the Covid-19 control measures to be taken in the Prakasam district in the wake of increasing corona positive cases. In the meeting the Joint Collector said that more Covid-19 confirmation tests must be held and the samples sent for testing to laboratories. These samples should be tested within a possible shortest time and the test results informed to the concerned person within a day, he said. All the collected samples should be tested on priority basis within 24 hours by following Red, Orange, Blue and Green colour coding method. He said that the results should be uploaded on an App.

Immediately after knowing the test results, the concerned staff should start the tracing the positive persons, their primary and secondary contacts irrespective of their symptomatic/ asymptomatic condition status, they should sent for 14-day home isolation. The Village Taskforce and Mandal level Task Force teams should take these responsibilities, the Joint Collector said.

Furthermore, Chetan ordered that all the officials should focus on the tracing of prime contacts and secondary contacts of the Covid-19 positive patients. If anybody tests positive, they should be referred to a nearby Covid-19 Care Centre or Covid-19 notified hospital after screening and tests at a triage centre.

“Local secretariat authorities should take a decision on the containment zone limits, the JC said. He also instructed the officials about the keeping sufficient stocks of medicines and a daily report in this regard should be submitted promptly.

The officials should see that all the CCCs and hospitals set up a help desk to facilitatw GrCproperly. The authorities should create awareness among public on maximum utilisation of the 104 medical vehicles,” the JC pointed District medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr Ratnavali, Pollution Control Board executive engineer V Nagireddy, DCHS Dr Usha and others attended.