STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ten dead in gelatin sticks blast at limestone mine in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

The blast occurred when a consignment of gelatin sticks was being unloaded at a limestone mine on the outskirts of Mamillapalli village.

Published: 08th May 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Police inspect the blast site near Mamillapalle limestone mines in Kalasapadu mandal of Kadapa district on Saturday.

Police inspect the blast site near Mamillapalle limestone mines in Kalasapadu mandal of Kadapa district on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Ten persons died when gelatine sticks exploded at a limestone quarry in Tirumala Konda in Kalasapadu mandal in Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning while they were being unloaded from a Bolero. The intensity of the blast was such that all the 10 persons were blown to smithereens and their body parts were strewn all over the place.

However, Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan, who visited the blast site, told the media that six persons died on the spot and four went missing. Police suspect that the four missing persons might have been killed in the blast.According to Kalasapadu police, C Nageswar Reddy, a YSRC leader from Chenchaiahgari Palle in Brahmamgari Matam mandal has been operating the limestone quarry. Locals are employed in the quarry. The mined limestone is being exported to other countries. 

When the stock of gelatine sticks used for blasting in the quarry was depleted, more explosives were brought in a Bolero. While the gelatine sticks were being unloaded from the vehicle between 9.30 and 10.30 am, a huge blast occurred. The sound of explosion was heard for miles in the vicinity. On hearing the blast, people from Mamillapalle rushed to the spot and found the body parts strewn all over the place. There were no eyewitnesses to narrate as to what actually had happened. As there was no blasting material in the quarry, most of the workers did not turn up for work on Saturday. Otherwise, the number of casualties would have been quite high. Police said the quarry owner was at large, but the quarry had valid licence for both mining and use of explosives for blasting. 

The deceased were identified as Prasad, 40, of Gangayapalle, Subba Reddy, 45, of Gondipalli, Balu Gangulu, 35, and Venkataramana, 25, of E Kothapalle Venkatesh, 25, of Bakkanagaripalle, Eswaraiah, 45, of Chenchaiahgaripalle, Gangi Reddy, 50, of Rangoripalle, Lakshmi Reddy, 60, of Kothapalle, Abdulla, 40, of Vemula and K Prasad, 40, of Porumamilla.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the deaths. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and leader of Opposition N Chandraabu Naidu expressed grief over the deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh mine blast limestone mine kadapa
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp