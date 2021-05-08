Ten dead in gelatin sticks blast at limestone mine in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Ten persons died when gelatine sticks exploded at a limestone quarry in Tirumala Konda in Kalasapadu mandal in Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning while they were being unloaded from a Bolero. The intensity of the blast was such that all the 10 persons were blown to smithereens and their body parts were strewn all over the place.

However, Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan, who visited the blast site, told the media that six persons died on the spot and four went missing. Police suspect that the four missing persons might have been killed in the blast.According to Kalasapadu police, C Nageswar Reddy, a YSRC leader from Chenchaiahgari Palle in Brahmamgari Matam mandal has been operating the limestone quarry. Locals are employed in the quarry. The mined limestone is being exported to other countries.

When the stock of gelatine sticks used for blasting in the quarry was depleted, more explosives were brought in a Bolero. While the gelatine sticks were being unloaded from the vehicle between 9.30 and 10.30 am, a huge blast occurred. The sound of explosion was heard for miles in the vicinity. On hearing the blast, people from Mamillapalle rushed to the spot and found the body parts strewn all over the place. There were no eyewitnesses to narrate as to what actually had happened. As there was no blasting material in the quarry, most of the workers did not turn up for work on Saturday. Otherwise, the number of casualties would have been quite high. Police said the quarry owner was at large, but the quarry had valid licence for both mining and use of explosives for blasting.

The deceased were identified as Prasad, 40, of Gangayapalle, Subba Reddy, 45, of Gondipalli, Balu Gangulu, 35, and Venkataramana, 25, of E Kothapalle Venkatesh, 25, of Bakkanagaripalle, Eswaraiah, 45, of Chenchaiahgaripalle, Gangi Reddy, 50, of Rangoripalle, Lakshmi Reddy, 60, of Kothapalle, Abdulla, 40, of Vemula and K Prasad, 40, of Porumamilla.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the deaths. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and leader of Opposition N Chandraabu Naidu expressed grief over the deaths.