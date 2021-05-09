COVID-19 second wave: This Kadapa doctor offers teleconsultation at no charge

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Covid-19 has become a cash cow for several private doctors and RMPs. People have started fearing approaching a hospital even if they have a common cold, as they are afraid they might be subjected to a battery of tests.

Under such circumstances, a young doctor took it upon himself to start ‘e-Sanjivani OPD free medical service’—teleconsultation to patients.

Be it Covid-19 or non-Covid-19 case, Dr S Sagar Kullyaireddy of Kadapa provides medical counselling at free of cost.

The 2015 MBBS batch doctor from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), who is now preparing for PG, has become a role model for others with his dedication to the profession.

During Covid-19 first wave last year, Dr Sagar, who was in his MBBS final-year extended his services to Covid-19 patients.

This year, when the situation has become more severe, he continued with his free service.

Every day from 8 am to 10 am, he provides teleconsultation services and on an average receives 30 calls. “I receive calls and the patients explain their problems. In case of Covid-19, I ask them to send their symptoms, vaccination if done, other reports through WhatsApp and accordingly suggest medical advice,” he explained.

He said there are people, who are neglecting initially Covid-19 symptoms, which will only worsen their condition and going to hospital at the last minute, will prove to be life threatening.

“I have been suggesting people not to neglect even a small symptom and consult doctors to get it medically verified,” he said.

His services are proving invaluable at a time when OP services in almost all hospitals have taken a back seat, with complete focus being on Covid-19 patients and their treatment.

Experts opine that a call from the doctor in this alarming situation provides moral support and reduces psychological burden on people.

Dr Sagar said there were some calls, which were not from the patients, but their relatives seeking help for their dear one, suffering from Covid-19.

“I received a call from a person in Chennur. He said his father tested positive and asked whom to approach. When asked about oxygen saturation levels, he checked with a pulse oximeter and said it was between 91 and 92 per cent. I said oxygen support is sufficient and there is no need for a ventilator and advised him to shift his father to a hospital immediately. He got admitted to a hospital and his condition improved after he was given oxygen,” Sagar said.

Similarly, another call was from another person in Yerraguntla and he informed Dr Sagar that four people in his house were infected with Covid-19.

That person told me that his mother is a cancer patient, but her oxygen levels were good. However, she was suffering.

“He sent me medical and test reports through WhatsApp and I checked on her every three hours giving medical advice. Her condition slowly improved,” he said.

This doctor advises people not to wait for the test results, but go on medication for fever and cough. Waiting for test results without addressing the problem on hand will only worsen the situation, he observed.

“I had mild symptoms of Covid-19 and I immediately called Dr Sagar. With his advice, both medical and psychological, I recovered quickly. My advice to all is not to neglect even mild symptoms,” D Vaenkataramana of Kadapa said.

Dr Sagar can be contacted on 8919405365 and 9133966067.