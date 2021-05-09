STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 second wave: This Kadapa doctor offers teleconsultation at no charge

Be it Covid-19 or non-Covid-19 case, Dr S Sagar Kullyaireddy of Kadapa provides medical counselling at free of cost.

Published: 09th May 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Be it Covid-19 or non-Covid-19 case, Dr S Sagar Kullyaireddy of Kadapa provides medical counselling at free of cost. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA:  Covid-19 has become a cash cow for several private doctors and RMPs. People have started fearing approaching a hospital even if they have a common cold, as they are afraid they might be subjected to a battery of tests.

Under such circumstances, a young doctor took it upon himself to start ‘e-Sanjivani OPD free medical service’—teleconsultation to patients.

Be it Covid-19 or non-Covid-19 case, Dr S Sagar Kullyaireddy of Kadapa provides medical counselling at free of cost.

The 2015 MBBS batch doctor from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), who is now preparing for PG, has become a role model for others with his dedication to the profession. 

During Covid-19 first wave last year, Dr Sagar, who was in his MBBS final-year extended his services to Covid-19 patients.

This year, when the situation has become more severe, he continued with his free service. 

Every day from 8 am to 10 am, he provides teleconsultation services and on an average receives 30 calls. “I receive calls and the patients explain their problems. In case of Covid-19, I ask them to send their symptoms, vaccination if done, other reports through WhatsApp and accordingly suggest medical advice,” he explained. 

He said there are people, who are neglecting initially Covid-19 symptoms, which will only worsen their condition and going to hospital at the last minute, will prove to be life threatening.

“I have been suggesting people not to neglect even a small symptom and consult doctors to get it medically verified,” he said. 

His services are proving invaluable at a time when OP services in almost all hospitals have taken a back seat, with complete focus being on Covid-19 patients and their treatment. 

Experts opine that a call from the doctor in this alarming situation provides moral support and reduces psychological burden on people. 

Dr Sagar said there were some calls, which were not from the patients, but their relatives seeking help for their dear one, suffering from Covid-19. 

“I received a call from a person in Chennur. He said his father tested positive and asked whom to approach. When asked about oxygen saturation levels, he checked with a pulse oximeter and said it was between 91 and 92 per cent. I said oxygen support is sufficient and there is no need for a ventilator and advised him to shift his father to a hospital immediately. He got admitted to a hospital and his condition improved after he was given oxygen,” Sagar said. 

Similarly, another call was from another person in Yerraguntla and he informed Dr Sagar that four people in his house were infected with Covid-19.

That person told me that his mother is a cancer patient, but her oxygen levels were good. However, she was suffering.

“He sent me medical and test reports through WhatsApp and I checked on her every three hours giving medical advice. Her condition slowly improved,” he said. 

This doctor advises people not to wait for the test results, but go on medication for fever and cough. Waiting for test results without addressing the problem on hand will only worsen the situation, he observed.  

“I had mild symptoms of Covid-19 and I immediately called Dr Sagar. With his advice, both medical and psychological, I recovered quickly. My advice to all is not to neglect even mild symptoms,” D Vaenkataramana of Kadapa said.  

Dr Sagar can be contacted on 8919405365 and 9133966067.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Fighting COVID COVID-19 e-Sanjivani OPD free medical service
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp