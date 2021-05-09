STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Increase beds in Kakinada GGH to meet surge in Covid cases in EG: Collector

The Collector and the Joint Collector, along with medical officers, visited Covid wards and enquired about medical facilities at the hospital. 

Published: 09th May 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inspects an oxygen tank ready for installation at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : A day after TNIE highlighted shortage of beds in Kakinada Government General Hospital, East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy and Joint Collector (Development) Keerti Chekuri inspected the GGH on Saturday. The Collector directed the GGH authorities to make alternative arrangements to meet the demand for beds in view of sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the district. 

The Collector and the Joint Collector, along with medical officers, visited Covid wards and enquired about medical facilities at the hospital. GGH Superintendent Dr Venkata Buddha informed the Collector about measures taken to overcome the crisis. 

The Collector said Covid patients, who are in stable health, should be discharged after five days of hospitalisation or shifted to Covid Care Centres to overcome shortage of beds. 

Steps will be taken to avoid oxygen shortage at the GGH. A 1.7 KL PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plant will be set up at the GGH in two weeks. The 10 KL capacity oxygen storage tank will be brought into use in a week. “It will ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen anywhere in East Godavari,” the Collector said. 

