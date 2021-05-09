Navy, VSP to augment oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has roped in the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), to strengthen oxygen supply network.

As per the directive of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu on Saturday held talks with the ENC and RINL to overcome the shortage of oxygen. The Indian Navy has agreed to transport 25 cryogenic tankers of liquid oxygen from Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia to AP.

Disclosing this to mediapersons, AP Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said now with Navy chipping in, the oxygen supply chain to hospitals would be further strengthened. “Our efforts to get more oxygen allocated to AP have yielded results as the Centre has increased oxygen allocation to the State to 590 MT. However, it is not adequate. Hence, we are continuing our efforts to get more oxygen from the Centre. We have also urged the Centre to allocate oxygen from plants near to AP like Bellary in Karnataka and Chennai in TN,” he said.