10 complaints after Andhra govt caps treatment charges in private hospitals

Some hospitals, according to the complaints, were charging Rs 30,000 per day for Covi treatment against Rs 16,500 fixed by the State government.

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Since the government capped fees and formed a three-tier structure for effective implementation of Covid management in the state amid reports of private hospitals overcharging patients, the Vigilance and Enforcement department has received 10 complaints (two from Vizag) through its helpline number, said Vigilance SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy.

Speaking on the complaints, the SP said some hospitals asked the Covid patients to get Remdesivir or pay Rs 20,000 per injection, which costs only around Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 in government hospitals. Some hospitals, according to the complaints, were charging Rs 30,000 per day for Covi treatment against Rs 16,500 fixed by the State government.

Three cases were filed against hospitals for overcharging for treatment and Remde s ivi r injections. Two complainants alleged that Covid patients are not getting injections and medicines and the issue has been resolved after taking up the matter with the respective hospital managements. “Once we receive a complaint, the flying squad gets into action and verifies the issue in detail.

Our doctors from the DMHO team verify the care sheets and check with the remaining patients and their attendants,” he said. In 10 complaints, 6 cases were registered and the remaining were minor cases and the respective hospitals have been warned. The hospitals against which action was initiated are: Kumar Hospitals, Arilova, Visakhapatnam, and Narayana Hospital, Guntur (for charging more than the prescribed rates and for not providing bills for the payments made); Sairatna Hospitals, Anantapur and Jangareddygudem Hospital, West Godavari (for charging excessively, discouraging admission under Arogyasri and misappropriation of Remdesivir). The vigilance SP, however, said there is a good improvement in the behaviour of private hospitals now.

