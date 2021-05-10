STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After testing positive for Covid twice, Andhra couple turn home into isolation ward

They have even started motivating their relatives and friends to offer quarantine facilities to those who tested positive for Covid.

Published: 10th May 2021 08:14 AM

Srinivas and his wife Kasi Annapurna, who converted their house in K Jagannadhapuram into a quarantine facility.

Srinivas and his wife Kasi Annapurna, who converted their house in K Jagannadhapuram into a quarantine facility. (Photo | EPS)

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: A couple in K Jagannadhapuram village in Ainavilli mandal have converted their house into a quarantine centre for the benefit of Covid patients, who have been advised to be in home isolation. Srinivas and his wife Kasi Annapurna tested positive for Covid twice. Having an understanding of the problems and requirements of those who are in home isolation, have offered accommodation to Covid patients in their house. 

They have even started motivating their relatives and friends to offer quarantine facilities to those who tested positive for Covid. The hospitality of the couple in Covid times was well appreciated by people of the village. The couple have a son and a daughter. Annapurna had served as a ZPTC member in the past.  Srinivas’ brother attended a spiritual programme in Rajasthan last year and when he returned, he and his family members tested positive for Covid. Srinivas and his wife had also contracted the virus. They were hospitalised and later recovered. 

In February, the couple again tested positive and had to be in home isolation. The couple said due to ignorance and fear among villagers, they had suffered mental agony and even faced social discrimination. During that time to ensure that others do not contract the virus, they even hanged a board ‘Please don’t come to our house’ in front of the home. A new patient will be provided shelter in the house if a Covid patient complete the 14-day quarantine period. 

