STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID: Ongole GGH faces pressure for oxygen beds

Meanwhile, the GGH medical officers have urged the government to increase oxygen allocation to Prakasam district in view of alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.

Published: 10th May 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 patients on oxygen support in the reception centre of Ongole GGH.

Covid-19 patients on oxygen support in the reception centre of Ongole GGH. (Photo | EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: In the wake of sharp spike in Covid-19 cases, the demand for oxygen beds has increased abnormally  in Prakasam district. The pressure on oxygen beds is more in Ongole Government General Hospital, which gets Covid cases from neighbouring districts also. The intensity of the problem can be seen from the fact that several Covid patients are waiting for oxygen beds in the GGH reception centre itself.

“My elder brother tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago. Doctors advised him to be in home isolation. He developed breathing problem yesterday evening. We put him on oxygen support by getting a cylinder with great difficulty. We came to GGH in the morning and till now (at 2 pm) we have not allotted an oxygen bed. The doctors continued oxygen support in the GGH reception centre itself. As the number of new cases is rising abnormally, the GGH authorities are finding it extremely difficult to allot beds for all,” MS Lakshmi, told TNIE on Friday.

Meanwhile, the GGH medical officers have urged the government to increase oxygen allocation to Prakasam district in view of alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. “We have a 20 KL capacity oxygen stock point on the GGH premises. We got a 13 KL oxygen refill yesterday. It is just sufficient to meet the present demand. There is a heavy pressure on oxygen beds and ICU beds and beds with ventilator support in view of sharp surge in Covid cases,” Dr T Muralikrishna Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of GGH, explained. 

As on Friday, the GGH had 30 ICU beds, 178 oxygen general beds and 153 general beds for new cases. “Though technically we have a few all category beds, they are our buffer capacity and we have to use them for emergency cases only. Meanwhile, we are mainly depending on the daily discharges of Covid patients. Whenever a bed falls vacant, we are allotting it to the needy patient immediately,” he said. 

Though the hospital has more doctors on rolls, the actual number of staff working in three shifts is varying from day to day. “The appointments were made last year on a temporary basis. Several of them are yet to join duties. Some of them are reluctant to take the risk at this juncture,” revealed a source in the DMHO. However, the district authorities are trying their best to provide adequate medical staff to all Covid hospitals and care centres in the district. The authorities are taking every care to provide quality medical treatment to Covid patients.

Recently, the district authorities set up a 70-bed ward in the adjacent Girijana Bhavan and attached it to the GGH. “We are going to increase the GGH affiliated beds by 80 soon. People should strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the virus at bay,” said District Collector P Bhaskar who inspected the GGH. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole GGH oxygen beds coronavirus
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp