Pedalandariki Illu to get a global makeover

Indo-Swiss energy efficient technology in designing houses; 13,000 housing department engineers to get training

Published: 10th May 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The state government is leaving no stone unturned to give its affordable housing scheme – Pedalandariki Illu a global makeover. While the departments are adopting Indo-Swiss energy efficient technology in designing the houses with thermal comfort as the objective, they are also going to take up a massive training programme for 13,000 engineers of state housing department by roping in national institutions such as Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE ) and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), which is the state designated agency (SDA) for energy efficiency initiatives, said that the technology being adopted in the energy efficiency houses, whose construction will begin on June 1, will help reduce temperature indoors by not less than two degree Celsius compared to the outdoors.

In a statement on Sunday, APSECM added that it is also estimated to save at least 20 per cent of energy consumption without compromising on comfort by improving thermal cooling and day lighting. “It is planned to impart training to 13,000 engineers working in state housing department spread across 13 districts in a phased manner. Initially, 50 engineers will be trained as master trainers who can impart the training to other engineers.

Further, 500 Engineers of Gram Ward and village Secretariat shall be trained in Eco Niwas Samhita-2018, which will be helpful for the construction of Energy Efficient Affordable housing,” APSECM said. A Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organisation, International Energy Agency (IEA), has termed AP’s housing programme as the largest in the country and one of the best in the world, APSECM added. In a webinar conducted recently, IEA’s energy efficiency policy analyst Michael Oppermann noted that the state’s flagship project has a potential to create around 2.5 lakh jobs.

BEE’s head of building energy efficiency project (BEE P) Dr Sameer Maithel also echoed similar views noting that Pedalandariki Illu was the biggest housing programme, with focus on energy efficiency, for economically weaker sections in the country. Explaining the strategy to implement the housing project, Special chief secretary (housing) Ajay Jain said energy efficiency practices such as using roof insulation or reflective paint on the rooftop, autoclave aerated concrete (AAC) blocks, cavity wall, hollow bricks and others would reduce net heat gain over building envelope.

Further, proper window shading like blinds or rolls kept outside the windows will also lower net heat gain. “Initially we are going to fully focus on 15 lakh houses. For this, exclusive nodal officers for each district are being nominated. The proposed expenditure from various departments such as Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Rural Water Supply and Energy is pegged at `32,215 crore for CC Roads, CC drains, water supply, electrification, underground interne and others,” he explained.

Out of the 14,50,425 houses in the first phase, 13,71,592(95 per cent) have been mapped and the remaining 78,833 would be mapped by May 25. Around 10,94,780 (76 per cent) houses have already registered with AP State housing corporation Ltd and the remaining 3,55,647(24%) will also be shortly registered, Jain said.

Timeline for first phase construction works

May 25, 2021
Completion of mapping, geo-tagging, registration and other preparatory works

May 31, 2021
Completion of water supply works

May, June, 2021
Grounding of construction works

July to September, 2021
Construction of basements

October to December, 2021
Construction of walls

January to June, 2022
Laying roof slabs and completion of houses (in a progressive manner)

