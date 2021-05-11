80 more oxygen beds arranged in Kakinada GGH

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Eighty additional oxygen beds have been arranged in the TB ward of Kakinada GGH. Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collector Keerti Chekuri and other officials on Monday inspected the beds. After TNIE published a report ‘Kakinada GGH jam packed with influx of Covid-19 patients’ on May 8, the collector inspected the GGH and interacted with a few Covid-19 patients. They complained to him about lack of beds.

It was decided to arrange 80 more beds after Kakinada GGH superintendent Dr Venkata Budda discussed the matter with the APMSIDC executive engineer. Within three days, the hospital management arranged the oxygen beds.

Meanwhile, the State government appointed trainee collector GSS Praveen Chand as a special observer to monitor the Covid-19 cases in the GGH.