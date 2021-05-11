Covid-19 vaccination drive in Guntur districts from today

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Covid-19 vaccination drive will resume in the Guntur district on Tuesday, medical and health officials said. As many vaccination centres in the district witnessed heavy rush on Friday, the district authorities halted the vaccination drive from Saturday to Monday. The drive will resume in 82 vaccination centres in the district on Tuesday. In Guntur city, 10 permanent vaccination centres have been proposed.

They include SKBM High School in AT Agraharam, Lal Jan Basha Function Hall, Lalapet, 140 Ward Secretariat, Bharatpeta, Sri Krishna Community Hall, Old Guntur, Sri Rama Nama Kshetram in Sampath Nagar, Govt Polytechnic College in Gujjangundla, MPL Elementary School in Mangal Das Nagar, Jalagam Rama Rao High School in Kotha Peta, Pattabhipuram High School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

As the first dose of the vaccine has been cancelled till May 31, the officials requested the people to be patient as the ward volunteers will hand over the coupons to the beneficiaries a day before the vaccination. People should go to their allotted vaccination centre and follow the Covid-19 regulations, they added.