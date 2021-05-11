COVID crisis: Govt hospital maternity wards face pressure in Andhra Pradesh

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA : Amid spurt in Covid-19 infections, the limited staff at the maternity hospital in the city are finding it increasingly difficult to handle delivery cases. Hundreds of pregnant women and new mothers who visit the maternity hospital from various parts of East Godavari and neighbouring West Godavari districts, are not getting proper medical services due to shortage of gynecologists.

The hospital with six maternity units has a sanctioned staff strength of six professors, six associate and 15 assistant professors. However, all the sanctioned posts have not been filled. Five professor and three associate professor posts are vacant.

Three associate professors were deputed to Visakhapatnam government hospital long ago. During the pandemic, pregnancy cases from area hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are being referred to the Kakinada GGH, putting heavy workload on the limited staff. What is more worrying is that some women coming for delivery are testing positive for Covid-19.

Since the outbreak of the second Covid wave, 106 pregnancy cases were admitted to the gynecology ward and 66 Covid positive cases were discharged from the hospital, said Dr Lavanya Kumari, Head of Department. The gynecology ward is almost filled with 26 Covid positive cases. One assistant professor at the hospital had contracted the virus. Another post graduate student was also infected with Covid.

The Kakinada GGH has 297 beds, including 70 postnatal, 50 post-operative care in gynecology, 120 antenatal, 20 septic labour room, 10 labour room, 15 GICU and 12 connecting room beds. On an average, 40 deliveries and 20 surgeries take place in the Gynecology Department.

As per the government directions, PPE kits are being given to the Covid ward. There is no proper protective gear to the doctors and other staff working in the hospital, putting them at risk.The maternity wards are also crowded. Women patients have to share beds with others, putting them at the risk of contracting the virus. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Gowreswara Rao said they are making arrangements to have deliveries performed at PHCs, CHCs and Area Hospitals to lessen pressure on the GGH.

