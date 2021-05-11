STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID crisis: Govt hospital maternity wards face pressure in Andhra Pradesh

Since outbreak of second Covid wave, 106 pregnancy cases admitted to Kakinada GGH

Published: 11th May 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Government General Hospital in Kakinada | Express

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA : Amid spurt in Covid-19 infections, the limited staff at the maternity hospital in the city are finding it increasingly difficult to handle delivery cases. Hundreds of pregnant women and new mothers who visit the  maternity hospital from various parts of East Godavari and neighbouring West Godavari districts, are not getting proper medical services due to shortage of gynecologists. 

The hospital with six maternity units has a sanctioned staff strength of six professors, six associate and 15 assistant professors. However, all the sanctioned posts have not been filled. Five professor and  three associate professor posts are vacant.  

Three associate professors were deputed to Visakhapatnam government hospital long ago. During the pandemic, pregnancy cases from area hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are being referred to the Kakinada GGH, putting heavy workload on the limited staff. What is more worrying is that some women coming for delivery are testing positive for Covid-19. 

Since the outbreak of the second Covid wave, 106 pregnancy cases were admitted to  the gynecology ward and 66 Covid positive cases were discharged from the hospital, said Dr Lavanya Kumari, Head of Department. The gynecology ward is almost filled with 26 Covid positive cases. One assistant professor at the hospital had contracted the virus. Another post graduate student was also infected with Covid.

The Kakinada GGH has 297 beds, including 70 postnatal, 50  post-operative care in gynecology, 120 antenatal, 20 septic labour room, 10 labour room, 15 GICU and 12 connecting room beds.  On an average, 40 deliveries and 20 surgeries take place in the Gynecology Department.  

As per the government directions, PPE kits are being given to the Covid ward. There is no proper protective gear to the doctors and other staff working in the hospital, putting them at risk.The maternity wards are also crowded. Women patients have to share beds with others, putting them at the risk of contracting the virus. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Gowreswara Rao said they are making arrangements to have deliveries performed at PHCs, CHCs and Area Hospitals to lessen pressure on the GGH.

Five professor, 3 associate professor posts vacant
The hospital with six maternity units has a sanctioned staff strength of six professors, six associate and 15 assistant professors. However, all the sanctioned posts have not been filled. Five professor and  three associate professor posts are vacant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East Godavari maternity wards Andhra Pradesh coronavirus
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp