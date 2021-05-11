Three workers die after toxic gas leak in Nellore's chemical factory

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Three workers died and two others fell sick after reportedly inhaling a toxic gas that leaked from a Venkata Narayana Active Ingredients unit at Chandrapadiya in Vinjamur mandal of Nellore district, in the early hours of Tuesday. The company manufactures pharma-ceuticals.

According to reports reaching here, the gas leak from the pipeline entering the reactor is said to be the reason for the deaths. B Tirupataiah, B Srinu and B Tirupataiah died at a Nellore hospital. Atmakur RDO A Chaitravarshini and Kavali DSP D Prasad, who visited the unit and inquired about the incident, said human error could have led to the leak.

“However, what gas that caused the deaths is still not clear. We are conducting a thorough enquiry and will submit a report to the collector. The managing director has given an undertaking that such instances won’t repeat in the future, and assured to follow all safety standards,” said Varshini.

The factory management shifted the workers to Nellore. Meanwhile, locals had been alleging that the plant was polluting the environment. In 2014, they had protested against the company for 50 days, but no no official action was taken, allegedly.