Andhra Pradesh reports single-day highest fatalities of 108 after Aug last year

The previous highest daily count of Covid fatalities was 97, which was recorded on August 14 and 22, 2020.

Patients seeking hospital admission wait in ambulances outside Vijayawada GGH’s Covid block on Tuesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, the daily count of Covid fatalities has crossed the 100-mark in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 108 people fell victim to Coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, the highest till date in the State. The previous highest daily count of Covid fatalities was 97, which was recorded on August 14 and 22, 2020.

Chittoor which reported the highest daily Covid count of 2,426 in the State, also recorded the highest fatalities of 18. It was followed by Visakhapatnam with 12 fatalities, East Godavari, Guntur and Vizianagaram with 10 each, Prakasam with nine, Nellore with eight, Krishna with seven, Srikakulam with six, Anantapur, Kurnool and West Godavari with five each and Kadapa with three.  

With the addition of 108 more fatalities, the State’s toll increased to 8,899. A total of 86,878 samples were tested on Tuesday, compared to 60,124 samples on Monday. A total of 1,75,14,937 samples have been tested in the State so far. Yet again, the number of fresh infections crossed the 20,000-mark with a total 20,345 cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 13,22,934. Chittoor recorded the highest number of 2,436 cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 2,371. Only the two districts, registered a daily count of more than 2,000. 

The two districts were followed by Anantapur with 1,992  cases, Guntur with 1,919, Kadapa with 1,902, Nellore with 1,673, West Godavari with 1,549 and East Godavari with 1,527. Kurnool reported the lowest number of 707 cases.  A total 14,502 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, which is 1,500 less than the previous day. The total recoveries till date stand at 11,18,933.  With the spurt in fresh cases and drop in recoveries, the active caseload in the State went past the 1.95 lakh mark. The active caseload stood at 1,95,102, out of which  24,696 were in East Godavari.

