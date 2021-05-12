Odisha trenches cut off AP border villages from mandal HQs

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In addition to Covid-19, the tribal people of border villages have been facing problems with the recent restrictions imposed by the government of Odisha to prevent entry to people of Andhra Pradesh to that state. The trenches dug by the Odisha officials at Aalti village of Kotturu mandal in Srikakulam and other places cut off many tribal villages from Andhra Pradesh.

The Odisha government set up border check-posts on all interstate roads (National highways, state highways and district roads) and is only allowing entry of people with Covid negative reports to that State. In addition to that, Odisha officials dug up trenches along the AOB at Aalti village of Kotturu mandal, Jagannadhapuram village of Bhamini mandal, Bhinnala and Arhakhandi villages of Meliyaputti mandal, denying entry to vegetable vendors and other traders from AP. The trenches along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) cut off tribal villages like Aalti, Balada, Kudumu, Kaushalya Puram and Kurigam in Kotturu mandal AP and people are finding it difficult to reach their mandal headquarters.

teThough these villages belong to AP, people have to travel on Odisha roads.Aalti panchayat with 10 hamlets has a typical geographical structure. Even though the panchayat belongs to AP, the surrounding areas belong to Odisha. If people of the panchayat want to visit their mandal headquarters, they have to travel on Odisha roads. They have to travel through Haddubangi or Parlakhemundi of Odisha to step into the AP territory.

As per orders, Odisha officials dug trenches at Haddubangi main road on Monday night. With this trench, it has become difficult for the people of Aalti panchayat to reach their mandal headquarters.Speaking to TNIE, Savara Bhaskar Rayudu of Aalti village said, “People of Aalti, Ippaguda, Tamaraguda, Naiduguda, Relliguda do not have alternate ways to reach mandal headquarters. Therefore, we are facing problems in reaching our mandal headquarters for medical help and other needs. In Covid first wave also, Odisha officials dug trenches and we had shifted a pregnant woman in Doli. Every time we were facing same problem, so the State government should take serious action on this issue.”

Pathapatnam MLA Reddi Santhi visited the spot along with AP officials and spoke with Odisha officials on the problems of local tribals. After discussions, Odisha officials agreed to close the trench at Aalti. The remaining bordering villagers are waiting for the same result in their areas.