STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Odisha trenches cut off AP border villages from mandal HQs

The trenches dug by the Odisha officials at Aalti village of Kotturu mandal in Srikakulam and other places cut off many tribal villages from Andhra Pradesh. 

Published: 12th May 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

A trenche at Aalti village of Kotturu mandal along the AOB 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In addition to Covid-19, the tribal people of border villages have been facing problems with the recent restrictions imposed by the government of Odisha to prevent entry to people of Andhra Pradesh to that state. The trenches dug by the Odisha officials at Aalti village of Kotturu mandal in Srikakulam and other places cut off many tribal villages from Andhra Pradesh. 

The Odisha government set up border check-posts on all interstate roads (National highways, state highways and district roads) and is only allowing entry of people with Covid negative reports to that State.  In addition to that, Odisha officials dug up trenches along the AOB at Aalti village of Kotturu mandal, Jagannadhapuram village of Bhamini mandal, Bhinnala and Arhakhandi villages of Meliyaputti mandal, denying entry to vegetable vendors and other traders from AP. The trenches along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) cut off tribal villages like Aalti, Balada, Kudumu, Kaushalya Puram and Kurigam in Kotturu mandal AP and people are finding it difficult to reach their mandal headquarters. 

teThough these villages belong to AP, people have to travel on Odisha roads.Aalti panchayat with 10 hamlets has a typical geographical structure. Even though the panchayat belongs to AP, the surrounding areas belong to Odisha. If people of the panchayat want to visit their mandal headquarters, they have to  travel on Odisha roads. They have to travel through Haddubangi or Parlakhemundi of  Odisha to step into the AP territory. 

As per orders, Odisha officials dug trenches at Haddubangi main road on Monday night. With this trench, it has become difficult for the people of Aalti panchayat  to reach their mandal headquarters.Speaking to TNIE, Savara Bhaskar Rayudu of Aalti village said, “People of Aalti, Ippaguda, Tamaraguda, Naiduguda, Relliguda do not have alternate ways to reach mandal headquarters. Therefore, we are facing problems in reaching our mandal headquarters for medical help and other needs. In Covid first wave also, Odisha officials dug trenches and we had shifted a pregnant woman in Doli. Every time we were facing same problem, so the State government should take serious action on this issue.”

Pathapatnam MLA Reddi Santhi visited the spot along with AP officials and spoke with Odisha officials on the problems of local tribals. After discussions, Odisha officials agreed to close the trench at Aalti. The remaining bordering villagers are waiting for the same result in their areas.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
trenches
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp