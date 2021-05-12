Andhra govt approves GMC proposal to set up 500 KW floating solar power plant

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has accorded administrative sanction for Guntur Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) proposals to install a 500 KW floating solar power plant and 220 electric three-wheelers with financial assistance from United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). UNIDO, under Swachh Bharat Mission under ‘Sustainable Cities Integrated Pilot Approach India Programme (SCIAP)’, has identified five cities in India, including Guntur and Vijayawada, for taking up green house gas emissions-related pilot projects.

According to the order (RT 228) issued by special chief secretary (MAUD) Y Srilakshmi on Tuesday, administrative sanction for a total of Rs 17.453 crore was accorded with UNIDO’s assistance of Rs 10 crore as grant-in-aid and the remaining Rs 7.453 crore from general funds. While the 220 electric auto-rickshaws will be used for primary collection of municipal solid wastes in GMC limits, the 500 KW floating solar power plant will be installed at Sangam Jagarlamudi (Summer Storage Tank) as a part of sustainable efforts to reduce carbon footprint.

For the record, the GMC is spread over an area of 159.46 sq km with 57 election wards and 22 sanitation divisions, further divided into 700 micro pockets to carry out the sanitation activities. It is estimated that 420 metric tonnes (MT) to 500 MT of municipal solid waste (MSW) is generated in GMC limits daily. The MSW is conveyed to Naidupeta dumping yard via Etukuru transit point, the officials said.