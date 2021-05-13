STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

10,000 O2 beds will be added to existing 27,500, says Alla Nani

Alla Nani slammed opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for making irresponsible remarks against the state government and creating panic among the public.

Published: 13th May 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said the government has taken all the required measures—right from setting up oxygen monitoring cell in every hospital to appointing three senior officials to overlook the supply of oxygen from neighbouring states—to ensure that incidents such as the RUIA hospital tragedy do not recur.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19 headed by Alla Nani met on Wednesday and took stock of the Covid situation in the state. The meeting focused on oxygen and vaccination. Alla Nani said efforts are on to further strengthen the oxygen supply network, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking more oxygen allocation to the state in view of the increasing Covid cases

He said the committee has discussed key issues like oxygen supply, testing, vaccination, beds and steps to be taken to bring down the cases. “The Chief Minister has given clear instructions to all district collectors to inspect the oxygen pipelines and complete their repair works, if any, on war footing,” he said and added 49 mini oxygen plants are to be set up in teaching, district and area hospitals across the state.

Nani said the need for oxygen in the second wave is high as the number of patients in need of O2 beds has doubled. Hence, three senior IAS officers were deployed to monitor the oxygen transport from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. “During the first wave, the state hardly used 240 MT of oxygen on a daily basis, when only 50 per cent of designated oxygen beds were occupied. However, in the current scenario, the daily requirement is far more, and even 590 MT is proving to be insufficient.  

Although the state is equipped with 27,500 oxygen beds, another 10,000 beds will come up due to the shortage,” he added “All measures are being taken to reduce oxygen wastage, by setting up monitoring cells in each hospital. Also, the storage capacity is being increased to 600 MT from the existing 517 MT.”
On vaccination, he said the government, which is trying to complete the vaccination programme in an expeditious manner, has written to the Centre requesting six crore doses. “We have already proven our capability to administer over six lakh doses of vaccines in a day,” he said

Alla Nani slammed opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for making irresponsible remarks against the state government and creating panic among the public. He made it clear that they had no objections to buying vaccines from manufacturers but the control of vaccine supply is still with the Centre. “Chandrababu Naidu can supply vaccines to the state by using his kinship with Bharat Biotech. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already made it clear that he wanted the vaccination process to be free and would not hesitate to spend Rs 1,600 crore on it.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health Minister RUIA hospital tragedy oxygen monitoring cell
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp