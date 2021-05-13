Active Covid-19 caseload set to breach 2 lakh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh added 21,452 coronavirus infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. In the period, 90,750 samples were tested, which took the total to 1.70 crore. According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command and Control Room (Covid-19), East Godavari reported the highest single-day spike of 2,922 cases followed by Visakhapatnam (2,238). Krishna and Vizianagaram were the only districts where the surge was under 1,000.

Kurnool reported the steepest hike in infections from 700 on Tuesday to 1,524 on Wednesday. Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore also saw high number of infections.Meanwhile, the state reported 19,095 recoveries, which took the aggregate to 11.38 lakh. Out of 13.44 lakh cases recorded so far, 1.97 lakh are active. With 89 people succumbing to Covid-19 in the 24 hours, the total number of fatalities is just 12 short of the 9,000 mark.

Visakhapatnam reported the highest of 11 fatalities followed by nine each in East Godavari, Krishna and Vizianagaram districts, eight each in Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore, seven in Srikakulam, six in Anantapur, five in Kurnool, four in Prakasam, two in West Godavari and two in Kadapa.With the fresh additions, the toll in East Godavari touched 800, and 750 in Visakhapatnam. The latest bulletin said the cumulative positives shot up to 13,44,386, and toll 8,988.