AP to hold Assembly session for Budget before June 4

Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The next session of the AP Legislative Assembly is set to commence on any day before June 4 as it is mandatory that six months gap should not be there between its last sitting and the subsequent one. Officials of the AP Legislature said that the exact date of commencing the session was yet to be finalised and they were expecting it would be a one day affair to meet the constitutional obligation.

In fact, due to local bodies elections and also Covid pandemic, the State government did not conduct the Budget Session for passing the Budget 2021-22 and instead passed the vote-on-account Budget to meet the expenditure of the first three months of the new fiscal (upto June 30).

However, as the AP Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on December 4, 2020, it is inevitable to conduct the Session before June 4, a senior official of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature told Express.

Though it was learnt that the session may commence on May 20 and it would not be a single day affair for completing all the formalities like Governor’s address, introduction of Budget and approval.

The senior officer said that a lot of procedures have to be followed before the final call could be taken on the exact date of commencing the session. “Conducting the session under current circumstances will be a tough challenge and we will have to think in all possible angles,” the officer said.

IT CAN LEAD TO MASSIVE SURGE

Each MLA/MLC will be accompanied by at least four to five persons and the same will lead to congregation and in case one of them contracts the virus, it will spread to others. “Though we have no other option except conducting the Session before June 4, we have to consider several factors before coming to a conclusion,” said a official