Oxygen-on-wheels launch today

Published: 13th May 2021 09:24 AM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The difficulties of Covid-19 patients finding beds and oxygen supply is likely to ease as two APSRTC buses—’oxygen-on-wheels’— will operate from Thursday.  Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat hired two APSRTC buses—Vennela AC buses—and named them as ‘Jagananna oxygen-on-wheels’ after making a few modifications to accommodate six Covid-19 patients. The bus has six oxygen concentrators an will provide oxygen to patients waiting outside Rajamahendravaram  government hospital. 

Bharat told The New Indian Express the decision to introduce oxygen-on-wheels was taken after reports of several Covid-19 patients dying due to lack of oxygen. There are 36 beds in each bus. The patients will be under the charge of paramedical staff who will be monitored by specialist doctors. The oxygen cylinders have been bought from vizag . 

“I saw ambulances making waiting outside the GGH due lack of beds. Till the time they get a bed, I wanted to do something to assuage their difficulty. With Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s approval, I launched two oxygen-on-wheels initially. They would be stationed outside the GGH. Based on success of the idea it could be expanded,” the elected representative said.

