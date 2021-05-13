Prepare plan to get top 10 ranking for state varsities, CM tells officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants the Higher Education department to prepare an action plan that will help universities in the state to be among the top 10 institutions in the country. In a review meeting on Wednesday, the chief minister asked the officials to take steps to ensure that IIITs are on par with IITs.

Jagan directed the officials to prepare estimates for improving amenities at the two JNTUs (Anantapur and Kakinada), Andhra University, SV University, Padmavati Women’s University and IIITs. “Focus should also be laid on the architecture university coming up in Kadapa. Andhra University (AU) is currently ranked 19th and SV University 38th in the NIRF rankings,” he said, and added the rankings of these two universities must be improved within two years.

The CM wanted the functioning of the top universities to be studied, and improvement of education infrastructure and in the teaching method. “Qualified candidates should be recruited for teaching positions.” Referring to the varsities’ partnerships with foreign institutions, he said the practices and policies of the best universities around the globe must be replicated in the state.

While reviewing the workings of IIITs, the chief minister said these institutes were completely neglected during the previous TDP regime. “At present, 22,946 students are pursuing education in IIITs in the state. Construction of IIITs in Srikakulam and Ongole should be completed as soon as possible. More than `180 crore funds IIITs were earmarked for IIITs, and the existing infrastructure must be improved.”On medical education, he said 16 new medical colleges will be added to the existing 11 in a phased manner, and that the seats in the institutes will also be raised. Over 70 percent of the seats in these colleges are convener-quota, and the remaining 30 per cent are payment quota,” he said.

“We are spending thousands of crores in the quest to improve the education and health system in the state. To that end, we are implementing the Nadu-Nedu program. Officers should convene meetings regularly and formulate policies. Reforms should be brought in the same way. Bills to the extent should be introduced in these Assembly. Further training of village secretariat staff should be conducted in collaboration with IIITs,” he said.