TS cops send back vehicles without e-pass from state 

As such, AP police have requested the public to travel only after obtaining an e-pass from the Telangana state government.

Published: 13th May 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With neighboring Telangana imposing a 10-day lockdown starting Wednesday to control the increasing Covid-19 cases, commuters bound to Hyderabad and other places in the state from Andhra Pradesh are facing severe hardships as the police have sealed the interstate borders, refraining public movement. 

According to the Telangana government’s statement on Tuesday, no vehicle from neighbouring states would be allowed into their limits without valid e-passes issued by them for emergency travel,  and those travelling to other states should also obtain the same issued by the police department. Hundreds of private vehicles were stopped at Ramapuram check post under Kodad mandal by Telangana police on Wednesday morning. They were sent back as they failed to produce the e-passes. 

However, the police allowed ambulances carrying Covid and critically sick patients after verifying the details of their destination. “Most of them (commuters) who were stuck at the interstate borders are from Andhra Pradesh and they did not know the fact that the Telangana government gave no relaxation period like Andhra Pradesh to cross interstate borders.

As such, AP police have requested the public to travel only after obtaining an e-pass from the Telangana state government. “People who need to travel to Telangana or other states must obtain emergency passes,” said a senior official.

