After a strong April, property tax collection witnesses dip in May

The officials added that as against the proportional demand of Rs  252 crore for the month of April, the collection was almost 30 per cent more at about Rs 321 crore. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the government extending early bird rebate of five per cent on payment of property tax in April, the municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) got almost 30 per cent more than the proportional demand for April and over 100 per cent more than last year’s corresponding collections (April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020). 

However, the collections once again witnessed a dip starting May first, and till Thursday, with collections were about 10 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year (May 1, 2020 to May 13, 2020).
Officials from the department said that assesses paid had shown interest to pay property tax for 2021-22 before April 30 to avail the five per cent rebate.  The officials added that as against the proportional demand of Rs  252 crore for the month of April, the collection was almost 30 per cent more at about Rs 321 crore. 

Last year, even though the early bird discount was extended, the collections in April stood at Rs 159.68 crore. “Prakasam, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts collected more than the proportional demand. Year-on-year, Kurnool, Krishna, Nellore, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and Nellore districts collected more,” a senior official explained.

While the proportional property tax demand between May 1 and May 13 is Rs 252 crore, the 13-day collection in this month stood at Rs 21.80 crore. Last year, the department collected Rs 24 crore in the first 13 days of May. “We expect it to improve,” he said.

