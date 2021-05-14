Covid-19 treatment under Aarogyasri goes cashless

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Treatment for Covid-19 being provided in private hospitals under YSR Aarogyasri has been streamlined and it is totally cashless now, said Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal.

According to him, out of 39,749 beds in private hospitals across the state 26,030 have been allocated to Covid-19 patients under Aarogyasri scheme. In other words, a total of 65 per cent of people are undergoing Covid-19 treatment under Aarogyasri.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, Singhal said more healthcare staff are engaged in Covid treatment this year. “Last year, a total of 2,524 general duty medical officer were appointed and this year their number has increased to 3,025. Similarly as against 5,225 last year 5,493 nurses were appointed.”