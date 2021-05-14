STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid stalls NREGS works in 125 Prakasam villages

Since April 1, several MGNREGS workers in several mandals have tested positive for Covid-19. 

Published: 14th May 2021 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Workers at a MGNREGS project site.

Workers at a MGNREGS project site. (Image used for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have been stalled at many village panchayats across the district due to Covid-19, putting  many families under a financial crisis. As per the schedule, the MGNREGS works were started in 1,046 village panchayats in 56 mandal limits of the district. Since April 1, several MGNREGS workers in several mandals have tested positive for Covid-19. 

Works were stalled in 125 village panchayats of 15 mandals, including 26 panchayats in Darsi mandal, 23 villages in Gudlur vandal, 15 in Kurichedu mandal, 10 in Kanigiri mandal, nine in Kandukur mandal, six each in Santhanuthalapadu and Korisapadu mandals, five each in Podili and Konakanamitla mandals, four each in Valetivari Palem and CS Puram mandals, three villages each in Tangutur,  Lingasamudram, Ulavapadu and Pamur mandals.

On an average,  3.05 lakh workers were attending duties under the rural job guarantee scheme in the district till Thursday and the number fell to 2.60 lakh on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the AP Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham demanded that the government provide 200 working days to all the card holders without fail.  

“Many workers tested positive for  Covid-19 and the local authorities stopped the works in more than 120 villages. With this, thousands of workers lost their livelihood. The State government should pay `300 per day to all the regular workers. We also urge the government to supply quality rice and  essential commodities to them for free,” K Anjaneyulu, APVKS- District general Secretary stated. “As several workers tested positive, the work was stopped in 125 villages,” District Water Management Agency assistant project director Ch Venkata Rami Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NREGS
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp