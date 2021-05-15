Honorarium increased for te

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As per the decision taken up by the Cabinet recently, the State government on Friday issued an order enhancing the honorarium of priests, imams, muezzins and pastors.

While the monthly honorarium of Archakas (priests) working in category I increased to Rs 15,625 from the existing Rs 10,000, that for temple priests in category 2 enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Similarly, the honorarium of Imams serving in mosques increased to Rs 10,000 from 5,000 and Muezzins in Mosques will get Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 3,000. Pastors serving in churches will be given a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000. The government took the decision to ensure religious harmony in the State, the order read.