STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special teams to monitor Covid services in Guntur GGH

Special Deputy Collector David Raja has been appointed as a special officer and will take overall control of the hospital and monitor the work assigned.

Published: 15th May 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Government General Hospital

Guntur Government General Hospital (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to regulate all the activities in Guntur Government General Hospital, Collector Vivek Yadav appointed special teams comprising district level officers and GGH officials so that treatment can be provided to the Covid-19 patients without hassle. Orders in this regard were issued on Thursday. 

The reception management team with six officers will look after receiving the patients and assisting them in the admission procedure. The admissions management team comprising eight members will inspect triaging, admission procedure, and monitoring discharges as per the procedure. The wards management team with 11 members will look after the identification and display of bed availability in each ward, observing the visits of the doctors and paramedical staff to the wards and getting feedback from the Covid-19 patients. This apart, teams were also formed for drug, food, sanitation, parking, budget management. 

Special Deputy Collector David Raja has been appointed as a special officer and will take overall control of the hospital and monitor the work assigned. He will submit the daily reports submitted by the teams to JC Prashanthi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Covid services
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp