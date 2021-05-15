Special teams to monitor Covid services in Guntur GGH

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to regulate all the activities in Guntur Government General Hospital, Collector Vivek Yadav appointed special teams comprising district level officers and GGH officials so that treatment can be provided to the Covid-19 patients without hassle. Orders in this regard were issued on Thursday.

The reception management team with six officers will look after receiving the patients and assisting them in the admission procedure. The admissions management team comprising eight members will inspect triaging, admission procedure, and monitoring discharges as per the procedure. The wards management team with 11 members will look after the identification and display of bed availability in each ward, observing the visits of the doctors and paramedical staff to the wards and getting feedback from the Covid-19 patients. This apart, teams were also formed for drug, food, sanitation, parking, budget management.

Special Deputy Collector David Raja has been appointed as a special officer and will take overall control of the hospital and monitor the work assigned. He will submit the daily reports submitted by the teams to JC Prashanthi.