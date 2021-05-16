Complete Covid-19 Fever Survey in Guntur district': Collector Vivek Yadav

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Collector Vivek Yadav has directed that Covid-19 Fever Survey be completed immediately in the district and expedite treatment on its basis to Covid-19 positive cases.

He conducted a review meeting with Sub-Collectors, RDOs municipal commissioners, tahsildars, MPDOs, divisional and zonal officers of various departments on preventive measures, development programmes here on Saturday.

On the occasion, he directed the officials to resolve the complaints reported through Spandana programme.

He advised the health and medical staff to complete the fever survey as soon as possible and provide home isolation kits to Covid-19 patients under home isolation.

The nodal officers appointed should take steps to ensure a regular supply of electricity and oxygen to the hospitals.

​He suggested the officials to create Whatsapp groups with the staff for each department so that reports can be sent on a daily basis.