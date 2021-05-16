STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First Oxygen express reaches Andhra Pradesh from West Bengal

Railways operates train from Durgapur; it traverses a distance of 1,650 km along Green Corridor in around 27 hours

Published: 16th May 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Express at Krishnapatnam in Nellore district.

Oxygen Express at Krishnapatnam in Nellore district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The first Oxygen Express arrived at Krishnapatnam Port in Nellore district on Saturday, carrying 40 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in two cryogenic tankers from Durgapur in West Bengal.

​Another Oxygen Express carrying 76.39 tonnes of LMO from Kanalus in Gujarat would arrive in Guntur on Sunday, the South Central Railway informed in a press release here.

“The Oxygen Express was operated from Durgapur in West Bengal and traversed a distance of nearly 1,650 km in around 27 hours. The Railways has operated the train along the Green Corridor which has helped in moving the Oxygen Express at an average speed of 65 Kmph,” the SCR release said.

State Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said six tankers carrying 110 tonnes of LMO from the Reliance plant in Jamnagar would arrive in Guntur on Sunday.

“In all we will be getting 230 tonnes of LMO over and above the 590 tonnes allotted to the state.We will store the additional oxygen in different districts to meet the emergency needs,” Anil said. Another two tankers would also come from Durgapur in the next two days, he added.The Principal Secretary said they were planning to operate an Oxygen Express each in two directions (to and fro) to bring oxygen to Krishnapatnam Port from different places to cater to the requirement in the four Rayalaseema districts as well as Nellore.

“Indian Railways are operating Oxygen Express to provide safe and fast transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen to meet the requirements of the States. All these trains are being operated with utmost priority providing green corridor for their transportation,” said Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR. The Oxygen Expresses are being operated by the Railways across the length and breadth of the country as per the request of the State governments.

Oxygen express

Oxygen Express carrying 76.39 tonnes of LMO from Kanalus in Gujarat would arrive in Guntur on Sunday
Anil Kumar Singhal said six tankers carrying 110 tonnes of LMO from the Reliance plant in Jamnagar will arrive in Guntur on Sunday
Another two tankers would also come from Durgapur in the next two days

Oxygen Express Andhra Pradesh Covid 19
