First suspected black fungus case in Andhra Pradesh reported in Kakinada

KAKINADA: A suspected black fungus case was reported at a private hospital in Kakinada. A 55- year-old man was reportedly infected with black fungus after his recovery from Covid-19. If confirmed, this will be the first black fungus (Mucormycosis) case in the State.The patient, who worked as a medical representative earlier, joined the office of a Chartered Accountant in the city after undergoing heart bypass surgery.

According to his family members, he tested positive for Covid on April 25. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city and had recovered from Covid. He was discharged from the hospital a few days ago. On Friday, he felt uneasy and his colour turned red. On the advice of a family friend, he was rushed to a private hospital in Rajamahendravaram, where he was diagnosed with suspected black fungus. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kakinada.

His daughter had made frantic efforts to get six Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg vials for treatment of black fungus. But the injection was not available anywhere in Kakinada. His family members tried to get it from different sources, but in vain. Later, his daughter approached the district collectorate for help. But the collectorate authorities informed her that the injection was not available in East Godavari district.

No info on black fungus in EG: DMHO

Meanwhile, his family members placed an order for 20 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg with a pharmacy in Hyderabad and the injection is expected to be delivered soon.According to sources, black fungus cases are mostly reported in coal mines in Bihar. The drug used to treat black fungus is also produced in a limited quantity.

When contacted, Dr M Kiran, chest specialist in Kakinada Government General Hospital, said normally black fungus is very rare and seen in one among one lakh patients. Describing it as dangerous, he said if not treated immediately, the infection may spread to the brain. Explaining its symptoms, he said the colour of eyes turns reddish due to fungal infection. However, DMHO Dr KVS Gowreswara Rao said they have not received any information of black fungus infection in East Godavari district so far.

Mucormycosis

Black fungus (previously called zygomycosis) is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness.