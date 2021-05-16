STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

First suspected black fungus case in Andhra Pradesh reported in Kakinada

Black fungus (previously called zygomycosis) is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes.

Published: 16th May 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Black fungus

A magnified scan of Black fungus

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A suspected black fungus case was reported at a private hospital in Kakinada. A 55- year-old man was reportedly infected with black fungus after his recovery from Covid-19.  If confirmed, this will be the first black fungus (Mucormycosis) case in the State.The patient, who worked as a medical representative earlier, joined the office of a Chartered Accountant in the city after undergoing heart bypass surgery. 

According to his family members, he tested positive for Covid on April 25. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city and had recovered from Covid. He was discharged from the hospital a few days ago.  On Friday, he felt uneasy and his colour turned red. On the advice of a family friend, he was rushed to a private hospital in Rajamahendravaram, where he was diagnosed with suspected black fungus. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kakinada. 

His daughter had made frantic efforts to get six Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg vials for treatment of black fungus. But the injection was not available anywhere in Kakinada. His family members tried to get it from different sources, but in vain. Later, his daughter approached the district collectorate for help. But the collectorate authorities informed her that the injection was not available in East Godavari district.

No info on black fungus in EG: DMHO 

Meanwhile, his family members placed an order for 20 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg with a pharmacy in Hyderabad and the injection is expected to be delivered soon.According to sources, black fungus cases are mostly reported in coal mines in Bihar. The drug used to treat black fungus is also produced in a limited quantity.

When contacted, Dr M Kiran, chest specialist in Kakinada Government General Hospital, said normally black fungus is very rare and seen in one among one lakh patients. Describing it as dangerous, he said if not treated immediately, the infection may spread to the brain. Explaining its symptoms, he said the colour of eyes turns reddish due to fungal infection. However, DMHO Dr KVS Gowreswara Rao said they have not received any information of black fungus infection in East Godavari district so far.     

Mucormycosis 
Black fungus (previously called zygomycosis) is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black Fungus COVID 19 in India Mucormycosis
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp