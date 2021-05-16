STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sharp fall in sales at bars, less impact on wine shops in Andhra amid partial Covid-19 curfew

Official sources said that though the working time of wine shops and bars and restaurants was limited to six hours a day, the business was going on normally in the government wine shops. 

Published: 16th May 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Public flout physical distancing norms as they queue up to buy liquor, in Vijayawada.

Public flout physical distancing norms as they queue up to buy liquor, in Vijayawada. (File Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The reduction in time for the sale of liquor owing to the partial curfew being imposed by the State government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 seems to have less impact on the government liquor shops. 

Official sources said that though the working time of wine shops and bars and restaurants was limited to six hours a day, the business was going on normally in the government wine shops. 

​However, there was around 25 per cent fall in the overall sale of liquor due to the sharp 80 per cent dip in the liquor sales at the bars and restaurants.

The State government is enforcing curfew from 12 noon to 6.00 am for two weeks from May 5. 

However, as sale of liquor was allowed from 6.00 am to 12 noon along with essential commodities and other services, tipplers are making a beeline at the government wine shops by the time of opening of the shops. Long queues are witnessed in front of almost all the wine shops during the relaxation period.

The average sale of liquor both in wine shops and bars and restaurants was around Rs 70 crore a day before the imposition of the curfew and the same was dropped to more or less Rs 50 crore a day. An official said that sales in bars and restaurants dropped to Rs 2 crore from more than Rs 12 crore before the imposition curfew.

AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) Managing Director D Vasudeva Reddy said that there was a decline in the liquor sales due to the curfew. 

Stating that instructions have been given to the staff to take up liquor sales with strict adherence to Covid norms like social distancing, he made it clear that any violation on part of the staff in wine shops or the management of bars will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, bar and restaurant owners say that they have anticipated the dip in sale owing to the curfew.

“Generally, only 25 per cent of customers come to the bars in the daytime and the remaining 75 per cent in the evening. Most of the 25 per cent customers, who come in the daytime, also come to the bars between 12 pm and 2 pm. So we have anticipated the drop in business,” said an owner of a bar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp