Two thieves arrested by Andhra Pradesh police, Rs 20.22 lakh recovered

Published: 16th May 2021 08:29 AM

The thieves took took away with them the Godrej Locker, containing Rs 26.12 lakh. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Kovur Police apprehended one accused and recovered Rs 20.22 lakh from him. The accused has been identified as Gangapatnam Krishna of Tapathopu in Kodavalur mandal. 

According to Nellore rural DSP Harinath Reddy, the accused Gangapatnam Krishna along with Gorripati Suresh, 28, of Bodigadithota in Nellore broke open the shutters of Lakshmi Ganesh Steels & Cement shop located on Mini Bypass Road in Padugupadu village falling under Kovur PS limits in the wee hours of May 11.

They took took away with them the Godrej Locker, containing Rs 26.12 lakh. A police team, led by CI K Ramakrishna Reddy and SI Chintam Krishna Reddy, launched an investigation into the case and caught hold of the prime accused Krishna on Friday. 

Krishna worked as a watchman in the shop and he went missing from the day, the shop was looted giving room for the police to suspect his role.

Krishna was also involved in a dacoity booked at Rajamahendravaram in 2007. 

The team is on the lookout for Suresh, who is at large. The DSP said they have recovered Rs 20,22,500 and seized a motorcycle from Krishna. 

He praised the CI, SI, and their constables for nabbing the culprit.

