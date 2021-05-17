STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wife alleges plot to kill husband, rebel YSRC MP, in Guntur prison

Rama Devi made these comments soon after the MP was shifted to the prison after the medical board constituted by the High Court examined him at the Guntur General Hospital.

Published: 17th May 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:15 AM

 Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju’s wife Rama Devi has alleged that there is a conspiracy to eliminate her husband in the Guntur prison on Sunday night itself, where he was shifted from the Guntur General Hospital.

Rama Devi made these comments soon after the MP was shifted to the prison after the medical board constituted by the High Court examined him at the Guntur General Hospital. Later, the High Court asked the CID to shift the MP to Ramesh Hospital as per the orders of the CID court where Raju was produced on Saturday.

“They are planning to kill him in jail tonight. I don’t even know if they have caused some harm to him already,’’ Rama Devi alleged and added that on Friday night itself, the CID sleuths resorted to third degree methods on her husband asking him to withdraw the plea filed by him in the CBI court in Hyderabad seeking cancellation of bail to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the alleged disproportionate assets case against the latter.

Rama Devi alleged that people from Kadapa have already been lodged in the Guntur prison and they might cause harm to her husband. “CID chief PV Sunil Kumar and the Chief Minister would be responsible if anything happens to my husband,’’ she said.

“Is he a terrorist or a criminal (to be treated like this)? All the criminals are (let loose) in the city. Are we in a democracy? The Chief Minister has to answer. The CM and CID chief are the culprits,’’ she said and added that the government and the investigation agency are not even following the orders of the High Court.

Uma Devi questioned as to how the CID can shift the MP to the prison even before the case was heard in the court. “The case was supposed to come up for hearing at 12 noon today, but the medical report was not submitted to the court till evening and even before it was submitted, he was shifted to the prison,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, Kanumuri Bharath, son of the MP, lodged a complaint with the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla about the “abduction of his father” from their residence in Hyderabad on Friday without following the law. “My father was tortured the whole night of Friday,” he alleged. 

