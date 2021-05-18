Ambulance leaves corona patient's body on road in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A private ambulance operator in Kadapa district reportedly abandoned body of a 48-year-old Covid-19 victim on the roadside. The incident took place on the edge of forest near Atluru crossroad on Monday.

Jogeswara Rao, 48, a native of Badvel town tested positive for the virus and with his condition turning critical, his family members hired a private ambulance to shift him to Kadapa for treatment. However, Rao died on the way near Atlur crossraod.

Driver of the ambulance refused to take the body back to Badvel and abandoned it on the roadside.

Later, some locals, who noticed them, alerted the police. Atlur SI Srikanth rushed to the spot along with his team. He sent them with the body to Badvel in a private vehicle.