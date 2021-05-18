Andhra Pradesh logs 18,561 new cases; record high of 109 Covid deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported a record high of 109 Covid-19 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday during which 18,561 fresh cases emerged. The latest health bulletin said 17,334 patients recovered in the state during the period.

The caseload has touched 14,54,052 from 1.80 crore tests, with an overall positivity rate of 8 per cent.

The overall toll rose to 9,481. West Godavari reported 16 deaths, the highest in the state in the 24 hours, taking its overall fatalities closer to 700.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the state tested another 73,749 samples for Covid, a steep decline from 94,550 in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, which might be a reason for the fall in new cases.

East Godavari posted the highest one-day growth of 3,152 new infections followed by 2,098 in Visakhapatnam. Four districts saw their tallies grow by less than 1,000 cases each: the lowest spike of 396 was in Krishna. The fresh surge pushed the aggregate in Kadapa to 83,000, Prakasam’s to 92,000, Srikakulam’s to 94,000, and Vizianagaram’s to 65,000.

The recoveries stood at 17,334 taking the overall recoveries to more than 12.33 lakh while the active cases stood at 2.11 lakh. East Godavari has the highest number of active cases (nearly 30,000).

The active cases went past 10,000 in 10 districts. Anantapur, Chittoor and Guntur districts reported 10 deaths each followed by nine in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam, eight each in Krishna, Nellore and Vizianagaram, seven each in Kurnool and Srikakulam, four in Prakasam and three in Kadapa.