Covid-19: Barricade by locals cuts off three Kadapa villages

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Covid cases are being reported more in rural areas compared to the urban areas in Kadapa districts. On an average 1,500 to 2,000 cases are being reported everyday, which is making people in the district worried.

​They are taking measures to check the virus spread, which are creating a problem for others, sometimes.

Villagers of James Rayapeta in Gopavaram mandal of the district have barricaded entrance to their village to prevent outsiders from entering their village, so Covid could be kept at bay.

However, it cut off the road network to three other villages — Kaluvapalle, Gollapalle, Nakkavaripalli.

People of those villages faced severe problems in getting essentials and emergency commodities. Later, elders of the three villages held discussions with village heads of James Rayapeta and finally barricades were removed, restoring road connectivity.

“All we wanted was to ensure our villagers do not get infected with Covid19. We had no other intentions,” said Somaksekhar and K Srinivasulu of Jame Rayapeta.