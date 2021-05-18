STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police providing 'green channels' to oxygen tankers, map 11 suppliers

East Godavari police and Vijayawada city police have successfully traced a 14-tonne medical oxygen carrying truck after it lost its route, DGP D Gautam Sawang said.

Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Monday said the State police were arranging ‘Green Channels’ on the road to ensure that medical oxygen-carrying vehicles reach hospitals across the State on time. In a press statement issued on Monday, Sawang said ‘Green Channel’ was provided to all the trucks and tankers carrying medical oxygen and the police have mapped 11 supply plants. So far, police have provided ‘Green Channel’ for oxygen tankers across the state.

East Godavari police and Vijayawada city police have successfully traced a 14-tonne medical oxygen carrying truck after it lost its route, Sawang said and added that they held consultations with their counterparts in Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and sought their help to escort the vehicles till they reach borders. 

“Steps have been taken to provide escort to AP-bound trucks carrying oxygen and other medical equipment in the respective states. All the trucks are installed with GPS trackers and will be monitored round the clock. Additional DGP (Law & Order) is constantly coordinating with the additional DGs of the neighbouring states and the control rooms of the respective states. Also, three IPS officers were posted in the ‘State Oxygen War Room’ to oversee the transport of oxygen tankers and coordinate with the district SPs,” Sawang explained. 

He also praised Kurnool police for acting swiftly and reaching out to the COVID patients by supplying oxygen cylinders to vehicles which were stopped at Pullur toll plaza. He condoled the death of East Godavari constable Satyanarayana and home guard Narayana Reddy in a road mishap while escorting the tankers. 

