STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pollution Control Board app for hospital waste management, disposal in Andhra

Chittoor district, which has a higher caseload of coronavirus, is generating 5.70 tonnes of biomedical waste on an average per day. 

Published: 18th May 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Workers wearing PPE suit pack Covid-19 waste to load on a vehicle for disposed at a state government run Covid hospital in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

Workers wearing PPE suit pack Covid-19 waste to load on a vehicle for disposed at a state government run Covid hospital in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Pollution Control Board has developed a mobile app for effective management and scientific disposal of biomedical waste from Covid-19 hospitals and quarantine centres. Stating the 594 hospitals notified for Covid-19 treatment in the state are generating around 38 metric tonnes of biomedical waste (BMW) per day, the APPCB said the app will help in effective management and scientific disposal of the waste, for which it has prescribed detailed guidelines. 

“Even as the scientific disposal of the biomedical waste has posed the biggest challenge for the Board, we are closely monitoring their collection, transportation and treatment,’’ AK Parida, chairman, APPCB said. “Biomedical waste generated during treatment of Covid-19 patients and testing need special consideration.

There are 12 Common Biomedical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facilities (CBMWTF) connected to these 594 Covid-19 notified hospitals for collection and disposal of the medical waste, for which a mobile app has been developed. It is mandatory for the hospitals to register, and update the generation/segregation details of the medical waste through the app; transportation to the CBMWTF is also being tracked through GPS. Continuous Ambient Air Quality (CAAQ) monitoring is being done at the CBMWTFs to ensure that the emission standards are within the permissible limits,” Parida said. 

The APPCB has made it mandatory for all the hospitals/dispensaries, quarantine centres and testing laboratories in the state dealing with diagnostics and treatment of Covid-19 suspected or confirmed patients to register themselves and use the app while handing the medical waste to CBMWTFs for treatment.

According to the guidelines it prescribed, only used masks, gloves and tissues or swabs contaminated with blood/body fluids of Covid-19 patients including syringes, medicines etc., if any generated should be treated as biomedical waste and the same is to be collected in a separate yellow bag. Chittoor district, which has a higher caseload of coronavirus, is generating 5.70 tonnes of biomedical waste on an average per day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 Second Wave
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp