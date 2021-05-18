TDP seeks special package for people to tide over Covid-19 crisis

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of ignoring the Coronavirus preventive measures, the TDP leaders demanded that the State government follow the footsteps of other States like Kerala. An urgent special package should be announced for the people to tide over the crisis, they said. They were speaking at a meeting of senior TDP leaders presided over by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday.

The TDP came to a conclusion that the CID police committed contempt of court by using third degree methods against MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju. The medical report at the GGH was prepared under the supervision of the wife of a YSRC leader. The CID officer went to the GGH and manipulated the doctors’ report, it alleged.