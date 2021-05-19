STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 Anti-Human Trafficking Units to be added to Andhra's existing three

In an order issued by the Principal Secretary to the government (Home department) Kumar Viswajeet, the government also declared all the AHTUs as police stations with a dedicated staff.

Published: 19th May 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Human trafficking

The AHTUs will be housed in the Disha police stations in their respective districts. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a step towards protecting the rights of women, children and other vulnerable sections of the society, the State government issued orders for the establishment of 10 Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), in addition to the existing three in the State on Tuesday.

​In an order issued by the Principal Secretary to the government (Home department) Kumar Viswajeet, the government also declared all the AHTUs as police stations with a dedicated staff. The AHTUs will be housed in the Disha police stations in their respective districts.

The decision to establish the AHTUs was taken considering the proposal of Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang following the Centre’s instructions for strengthening law enforcement with dedicated AHTUs in coordination with the Women and Child Welfare Department, Labour Department and other stakeholders.

The new 10 AHTUs will be coming up at Chittoor (including Tirupati urban unit), East Godavari (including Rajahmundry unit), Kadapa, Kurnool, Krishna (including Vijayawada city), Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam (including Vizag city) and Vizianagaram districts and a dedicated team of officers will be appointed soon to all AHTUs, including the existing three at Eluru, Guntur, and Anantapur.

Local police unit heads will be nodal officers of the AHTUs and an Additional DG rank officer from CID has been designated as State Level Anti Human Trafficking Nodal Officer.AHTU, an integrated task force, was set up in 2007 by drawing personnel from the police and other related departments, with funding by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (s) section 2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Central Act No.2 of 1974), the State government hereby declare all the Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) as police stations for the purpose of the said code and they shall be housed in Disha police stations,” the Government Order, issued on Tuesday, reads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AHTUs Anti-Human Trafficking Units Crimes Against Women
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp