90,000 suffering from fever in Andhra Pradesh: Government

VIJAYAWADA: Around 90,000 people in the state are suffering from fever, according to the ongoing fever survey. Samples from 50,000 people have been collected, principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Singhal said all district collectors had been instructed to continue the survey. “We have asked district administrations to provide kits to all those in home isolation or are suffering from fever.”

He noted that the state has an effective and strong volunteer system, and also ANMs and ASHA workers here outnumber their counterparts in any other state.

“By identifying those who are suffering from Covid and fever, we can stop the spread of the virus,” he said. Singhal added plasma therapy had been stopped based on the recommendations of experts.

“False reports are emerging on social media platforms on the number of cases and deaths causing fear and anxiety among people. Even today there were some social media posts that the curfew timings may be further curtailed from May 20. No such decision has been taken," he said and added that the government has no intention or necessity to conceal or fudge facts and figures.

“The government publishes actual facts and figures of the number of cases and deaths on a daily basis. We are also providing information about the oxygen supply."

On the availability of oxygen, Singhal said in the past 24 hours, the state received 620 metric tonnes of supply from the Centre. From Gujurat’s Jamnagar, an Oxygen Express with four containers of 80 tonne capacities will reach the state by Wednesday night, he said.

​Similarly, two containers of 40 MT and 80 MT from Rourkela, Odisha are also expected soon. Oxygen supply to the state has increased in the past couple of days, he observed.